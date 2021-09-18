In 1971, No. 1 Nebraska visited No. 2 Oklahoma in what was dubbed the “Game of the Century,” a boast that pretty much proved to be spot-on; the Cornhuskers scored a four-point win on a late touchdown run. This year’s renewal of the dormant Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry — which has been on hiatus since the Cornhuskers left the Big 12 for the Big Ten after the 2010 season — probably will not garner such wistful recollections 50 years from now. Nebraska enters still trying to right the ship after four consecutive losing seasons, the first time that has happened since 1956-61, and a season-opening loss to Illinois made an already sour mood in Lincoln even worse. The Sooners have only one game we really can take much from, a five-point win over Tulane to open the season (we will discount last weekend’s 76-0 scrimmage against Western Carolina of the Football Championship Subdivision). The Sooners jumped to a 37-14 halftime lead against the Green Wave, only to watch Tulane claw back into it. They won by only three. Something similar happened last season at home vs. Kansas State, when Oklahoma led 21-7 at halftime but lost by three. Nebraska’s best hope here might be that the Sooners take their foot off the gas too early.