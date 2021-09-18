Here’s this week’s lineup. At least 10 coaches whose teams are playing Saturday will be considered or rumored for the USC job over the next three months. Book it.
All times Eastern.
Time
Game
TV
Noon
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma
Fox
Noon
Michigan State at No. 24 Miami
ABC
Noon
No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana
ESPN
Noon
No. 16 Coastal Carolina at Buffalo
ESPN2
Noon
Boston College at Temple
ESPNU
Noon
Albany at Syracuse
ACC Network
Noon
Hampton at Howard
NBC Sports Network
Noon
New Mexico at No. 7 Texas A&M
SEC Network
Noon
No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia
Fox Sports 1
Noon
Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan
Big Ten Network
Noon
Connecticut at Army
CBS Sports Network
Noon
Western Michigan at Pittsburgh
MASN2 (in D.C. area)
12:30
New Hampshire at Lafayette
NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area)
1
Minnesota at Colorado
Pac-12 Network
2:30
Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame
NBC
3:30
No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida
CBS
3:30
Georgia Tech at No. 6 Clemson
ABC
3:30
USC at Washington State
Fox
3:30
Florida State at Wake Forest
ESPN
3:30
Kent State at No. 5 Iowa
Big Ten Network
3:30
Delaware at Rutgers
Big Ten Network
3:30
Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State
Fox Sports 1
3:30
SMU at Louisiana Tech
CBS Sports Network
4
Mississippi State at Memphis
ESPN2
4
Northwestern at Duke
ACC Network
4
Georgia Southern at No. 20 Arkansas
SEC Network
4
Colorado State at Toledo
ESPNU
4:15
Arkansas State at Washington
Pac-12 Network
7
South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia
ESPN
7
Utah at San Diego State
CBS Sports Network
7:30
Stony Brook at No. 4 Oregon
Pac-12 Network
7:30
Furman at North Carolina State
MASN (in D.C. area)
7:30
No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State
ABC
7:30
Virginia at No. 21 North Carolina
ACC Network
7:30
Central Michigan at LSU
SEC Network
7:30
Utah State at Air Force
Fox Sports 2
8
Tulane at No. 17 Mississippi
ESPN2
8
Stanford at Vanderbilt
ESPNU
8
Rice at Texas
Longhorn Network
9
Oklahoma State at Boise State
Fox Sports 1
10
Northern Arizona at Arizona
Pac-12 Network
10:15
No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU
ESPN
10:30
No. 14 Iowa State at UNLV
CBS Sports Network
10:45
Fresno State at No. 13 UCLA
Pac-12 Network
12:30 a.m.
San Jose State at Hawaii
Fox Sports 1
In 1971, No. 1 Nebraska visited No. 2 Oklahoma in what was dubbed the “Game of the Century,” a boast that pretty much proved to be spot-on; the Cornhuskers scored a four-point win on a late touchdown run. This year’s renewal of the dormant Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry — which has been on hiatus since the Cornhuskers left the Big 12 for the Big Ten after the 2010 season — probably will not garner such wistful recollections 50 years from now. Nebraska enters still trying to right the ship after four consecutive losing seasons, the first time that has happened since 1956-61, and a season-opening loss to Illinois made an already sour mood in Lincoln even worse. The Sooners have only one game we really can take much from, a five-point win over Tulane to open the season (we will discount last weekend’s 76-0 scrimmage against Western Carolina of the Football Championship Subdivision). The Sooners jumped to a 37-14 halftime lead against the Green Wave, only to watch Tulane claw back into it. They won by only three. Something similar happened last season at home vs. Kansas State, when Oklahoma led 21-7 at halftime but lost by three. Nebraska’s best hope here might be that the Sooners take their foot off the gas too early.
Alabama opened as a roughly 15½-point favorite at Florida, which (per ESPN) would make it the biggest road favorite over an Associated Press top 15 team in 21 years. Part of that is because the Crimson Tide again is doing Crimson Tide things, such as its 44-13 win over Miami to open the season. But Alabama Coach Nick Saban also has owned Dan Mullen’s teams at both Mississippi State and now Florida: His Tide teams are 10-0 against Mullen’s squads, winning by an average of 20 points. Emory Jones remains Florida’s starting quarterback even though he has thrown four interceptions in two games (against South Florida and Florida Atlantic, no less) and even though fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson has rushed for 275 yards on only 11 carries, including touchdown runs of 73 and 80 yards. Richardson has the same number of touchdown passes as Jones (two) despite having only 11 attempts (compared with 49 for Jones). The Gators are averaging a national-best 381.5 rushing yards per game, 21.5 yards more than second-place Kent State.
Penn State usually reserves its annual “whiteout” game for a top Big Ten foe: Since 2012, either Michigan or Ohio State has been the Nittany Lions’ opponent on the designated day when fans wear white (after Labor Day, no less!) and make a whole lot of noise. This year, the tradition has been reserved for Penn State’s game against Auburn. Even though the Nittany Lions have gone just 6-6 in full-stadium whiteout games, all that white and all that ruckus seem to give them a certain edge: Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said it’s worth 10 points for the home team and called Beaver Stadium “the most difficult place I’ve ever coached in my career.” (He went 3-1 in such games, so he seemed to have overcome the adversity.) It will be a heck of a first Auburn road game for new coach Bryan Harsin, whose team has beaten two lesser lights (Akron and Alabama State) by a combined 122-10.