The latest glitch came at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where two rasping goals in the last 20 minutes were offset by defensive cracks in the second half during a 3-2 defeat before 42,608 spectators.
It stopped a three-game unbeaten streak, bookended by defeats to Atlanta, and dropped D.C. (10-11-4, 34 points) behind the surging hosts (9-7-9, 36 points) in the crowded Eastern Conference. No matter the results of Saturday night’s games, D.C. will remain above the seven-team playoff line entering the last nine matches (six at Audi Field).
D.C. played with purpose, but the absence of several regulars and a cluster of uncharacteristic errors clouded the outlook.
“I would rather lose playing the way we played today than parking the bus, playing defensive and nasty football,” Losada said. “We come here to win. At the end, it’s nothing, but this sport always gives you revenge, and there are still a lot of points to earn and games to play.”
D.C. fell behind early and, despite sensational goals by substitutes Felipe Martins and Edison Flores, was never able to pull even in falling to 2-8-4 on the road. Ezequiel Barco, Josef Martinez and George Bello scored for Atlanta, which has won three straight and is 7-1-1 in the past nine.
Barco’s goal came on a spectacular free kick, but the other two came after defensive mistakes.
D.C. had a wealth of opportunities, but as Losada said, goalkeeper Brad Guzan “was amazing.” Striker Ola Kamara, MLS’s scoring leader with 16 goals, was blanked for only the third time in his past 12 appearances.
“The fighting spirit was unbelievable,” Losada said, “and it’s a little bit hard to take that you leave this building with nothing.”
D.C. arrived without two probable starters (defender Andy Najar and Yordy Reyna) and two subs (Ramón Ábila and Yamil Asad). All are apparently injured, though none appeared on the team’s injury list Friday. Ábila (thigh) is expected to miss more time than the others. In addition, center back Steven Birnbaum came off the bench.
Losada declined to discuss his personnel, saying, “that stays between us.”
Because of those absences, D.C. had seven possible subs, two fewer than normal.
Missing key players, Losada lined up without his usual three forwards. Consequently, D.C. lacked the buildup and menace it exhibited in the 3-0 blowout of the visiting Chicago Fire on Wednesday.
Kevin Paredes, D.C.’s terrific 18-year-old wing back, was the primary creator in the first half, setting up Kamara and Paul Arriola for serious opportunities.
Atlanta went ahead on Barco’s 18th-minute set piece. After Donovan Pines’s foul, the 22-year-old Argentine launched a 25-yard free kick with perfect location, beating Bill Hamid to the top near corner of the net for his seventh goal.
Hamid prevented further damage six minutes later, intervening on Bello’s breakaway after Julian Gressel’s wayward back pass.
Guzan made a slap save on Russell Canouse’s point-blank header before halftime and made a diving save on a 25-yard volley by Flores 15 minutes into the second half.
In the 64th minute, Atlanta doubled the lead on Martinez’s ninth goal of the year. It began with another poor pass by Gressel. Barco took possession and slipped the ball into the path of his Venezuelan teammate for an eight-yard one-timer to the near corner.
After Hamid’s fine save, United answered in the 75th minute on Martins’s 25-yard screamer that beat Guzan to the upper right side for his first of the year.
Hamid made another quality save, but Marcelino Moreno extinguished United’s comeback hopes with a dazzling run. Moreno beat Tony Alfaro, Martins and Canouse on the right side, then held off Martins deep in the box before crossing to Bello, who had slipped in front of Pines, for a tap-in.
Losada came to the defense of his team’s defense, saying, “If you want to talk about our defensive job, talk about how many millions [in payroll and transfer fees that Atlanta] invested and the difference in budget and ambition.”
After Martinez hit the post, Flores responded deep in stoppage time with a 20-yard one-timer to the far corner for his second goal of the campaign. With only seconds left, however, the celebration was muted.
“Three games in a week, the guys were really flying, giving all like it was the final of MLS,” Losada said. “That is the way we want to play. I’m very proud.”
Note: D.C. will host FC Cincinnati next Saturday, the start of four home dates over a five-game stretch. It will play without Alfaro, who received a yellow card in the 78th minute, putting him over the league limit.
