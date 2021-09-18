Before Friday’s game, the Terps had never played at Illinois, and this was the only school Maryland’s football team hadn’t visited since it joined the Big Ten before the 2014 season. But the Terps’ staff is familiar with Champaign. Special teams coordinator Ron Zook served as the Illini’s coach from 2005 to 2011. Zook hired Locksley — whom he had worked with at Florida, his previous stop — to be the offensive coordinator. Locksley calls Champaign a “special place” to his family; this is where his two oldest sons graduated high school and a place he said his two younger children consider home. During their time at Illinois, Zook and Locksley helped the Illini reach the Rose Bowl for the first time in more than two decades. Locksley’s success here as a recruiter and as a first-time Power Five offensive coordinator helped springboard his coaching career.