It seems almost certain, for example, that Nakken, who became the first woman to coach on the field in an MLB game last year, is also the first woman to cover a big league uniform with one of those October T-shirts, pull down her goggles and pop a bottle or two. In the Giants’ clubhouse, though, — as on the field during batting practice or in the dugout during games — she blends in as one piece of a uniquely crafted puzzle.