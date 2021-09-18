Long gone were the multiple All-Met honorable mentions and the school record nine wins that earned KIPP the top seed among public charter schools.
“When you experience the type of success that we have, kids can get it confused that this is easy instead of realizing that it takes a whole lot of hard work and sacrifice,” Walker said. “So when the score popped up, it was a great opportunity to show that even the school’s best ended in defeat — so if we want to win states, we have to work even harder.”
Moving on from the past is something the Panthers have had to do a lot lately. On Aug. 18 sophomore Kemon Payne was twice stabbed in the chest while on school grounds during an altercation with a classmate. Payne died at the hospital the next day.
“That happening was honestly traumatizing for kids like us,” KIPP running back Ramonte Haigler said. “We barely made it three days without something crazy happening, man. It’s sad.”
Following Payne’s death, KIPP suspended on-campus classes and activities — included athletics — for nearly three weeks. The reason was twofold: An investigation into his death was taking place, and the school had a coronavirus outbreak. Seven Panthers players remain in covid protocols.
KIPP was in need of a bit of normalcy. Saturday’s season opener provided that.
In a first quarter riddled with penalties and turnovers, the Panthers fell into an 8-0 hole as Ron Brown junior Sean Taylor took an interception 70 yards for a touchdown.
The Panthers then erupted with 38 points in the second quarter, aided by a pair of fumbled kickoffs by Ron Brown. Haigler and fellow running back Antonio Fleming combined for three touchdowns in the quarter and more than 200 yards rushing in the game.
With KIPP’s starting quarterback out because of covid protocols, defensive back Malcolm Hatton slid in under center. Hatton completed just one of four passes, and the connection was an impressive 34-yarder to Tabari Muhamad, who outleaped a Ron Brown defender for a touchdown.
“Man, being back on this field in front of our people and getting this dub just felt so good,” Fleming said. “After everything we’ve been through, just being free to play and had fun was amazing.”
