Maryland’s defense shined again, particularly with back-to-back sacks from defensive lineman Greg Rose, a walk-on transfer from junior college who earned a scholarship this fall. (On the previous Illini series, Rose combined with teammate Deshawn Holt for the stop on a third-and-2 play that forced a punt and soon led to Fleet-Davis’s tying touchdown.) That group of defensive players was “locked in on one job,” cornerback Tarheeb Still said, “and that was just getting the ball back.” With the game tied and less than a minute to go, Illinois had to punt from its own 7-yard line, gifting the ball to Tagovailoa not too far from field goal range.