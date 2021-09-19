Avila, 34, did not make an official announcement until Sunday morning, several hours before first pitch of Washington’s three-game series finale against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. It’s a decision with which the veteran of 13 major league seasons is completely at peace.
“Just wanting to be with family a little bit more is one,” Avila, whose children are 8 and 6, said about his reasons for retiring. “Also physically I’m at point where I can’t do things like I used to. I always knew my body would give me that little extra push of it’s probably time to hang ‘em up, and that’s really it.
“I always figured I would know when I feel like I’ve given everything I possibly can physically on the field, and at that point, I would call it an end.”
During spring training, Avila immediately became a respected clubhouse presence for his extensive knowledge of the game. Much more recently he has served as a mentor for fellow catchers Riley Adams and Keibert Ruiz, both youthful prospects in the franchise’s rebuild.
He’s also passed along sage advice to some of the younger pitchers on the staff, including Josiah Gray and Josh Rogers, and has been an asset to Manager Dave Martinez, who praised Avila’s leadership particularly since a roster overhaul at the trade deadline gutted a club that began the season with playoff aspirations.
“He’s been great,” Martinez said. “He’s been constantly talking to Keibert and to Riley. He talks to our pitchers all the time. He handles the pitching staff really, really well. The conversation between innings, going over hitters for the upcoming inning, is tremendous with him. Even with younger catchers, he sits with them, and he tries to give them a game plan before they go back out.”
The Nationals signed Avila initially with the intent for him to be a backup to Yan Gomes and provide an additional layer of comfort for the likes of pitchers Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin.
Avila entered this season having caught Scherzer 107 times when both were with the Detroit Tigers. No one had caught more often for Scherzer in his major league career than Avila, who also had caught Corbin 14 times with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
But when the Nationals dealt Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers and sent Gomes to the Oakland A’s as part of a flurry of moves at the July trade deadline, Avila’s experience became that much more valuable.
Avila was on the injured list nursing strains in both calves at the time the Nationals began transforming their roster. He also tested positive for the coronavirus toward the end of his recovery in July and remained out for the better part of two months.
The Nationals activated Avila early this month, and he since has started three times. He’s hitting .179 this season with an on-base percentage of .347 while slugging .333. He has one home run, seven RBI and five runs over 78 at-bats in 29 games.
His most productive season in the majors came in 2011, when Avila established personal highs for batting average (.295), hits (137), homers (19) and RBI (82) on the way to being selected an all-star with the Tigers for the first and only time in his career.
“Before the injury, I think I was already at that point ready to retire,” Avila said. “I wouldn’t say it pushed me over the edge. It just made it frustrating that, at least for the time I was injured, couldn’t be part of the team, couldn’t be out there. Prior to the injury I already had both feet over the fence, so to speak.”