Coach Matt Nagy said the Bears expected to know more about the extent of Dalton’s knee injury in 24 to 48 hours. Nagy said it did not appear Dalton suffered a torn ACL, adding that Dalton would have reentered the game if anything had happened to Fields. There already has been plenty of clamoring for a permanent switch to Fields, who was chosen by the Bears with the 11th overall selection in this year’s NFL draft.