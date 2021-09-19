The injury-plagued Ravens are trying to avoid their first 0-2 start to a season since 2015. They had a short workweek after losing Monday night’s overtime thriller, 33-27, to the Raiders in Las Vegas. Jackson ran for 86 yards and threw for 235 yards in that game. He’ll need much more help against the Chiefs. The Ravens seem likely to split carries at running back, the position most decimated by their string of injuries. They’ll need far better play by their defense, which allowed Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to throw for 435 yards Monday.