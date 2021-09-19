Riley, that guru of offense who has the experienced quarterback (Spencer Rattler) in the bunch, might have summed up the slight malaise when he said of Oklahoma, “It really felt like offensively, without having watched the tape, that everybody was just okay, you know, as far the quality of play. You know, we fought our tails off, but we just weren’t quite sharp enough to play elite ball. We had some great moments, especially to open both halves, but we’ve got to play cleaner ball. We just still have too many mistakes, especially, the ones especially to me are some of those first and second downs, where we’ve got plays that ought to be getting easy, easy yardage, and we’re not executing those plays, and then we put ourselves in long yardage … We’re close there.”