In the wake of two stunning Week 1 developments — first, San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan’s deactivation of Trey Sermon, then what turned out to be a season-ending injury to Raheem Mostert — sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell dominated the RB workload and played well. So is he the 49ers’ new, unquestioned top back? Hordes of fantasy managers who blew their free agent budgets on Mitchell are certainly hoping that’s the case, but the long history of Shanahan père et fils is replete with cautionary tales of caprice at the position. The intrigue doesn’t end there, though. WR Brandon Aiyuk was unexpectedly demoted and got his only touch on a punt return. Is he really in the doghouse, or was his lack of usage related more to a lingering hamstring injury (in which case having him return a punt was an odd choice)?