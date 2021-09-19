Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us, and while we learned in Week 1 that last season’s Super Bowl combatants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, still appear to be the teams to beat, there is still plenty open to interpretation and plenty of reasons for some teams to worry.

Thirteen games dot the Sunday afternoon schedule, highlighted in the early going by the surprising Philadelphia Eagles — who blasted the Falcons in Atlanta last week — hosting the San Francisco 49ers. In the late-afternoon window, Tom Brady and the defending champion Bucs get the Falcons, while the Dallas Cowboys, who lost a heartbreaker in Tampa on Opening Night, visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Follow along for live updates.