Thirteen games dot the Sunday afternoon schedule, highlighted in the early going by the surprising Philadelphia Eagles — who blasted the Falcons in Atlanta last week — hosting the San Francisco 49ers. In the late-afternoon window, Tom Brady and the defending champion Bucs get the Falcons, while the Dallas Cowboys, who lost a heartbreaker in Tampa on Opening Night, visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Follow along for live updates.
What you need to know
NFL backs officials’ call on offside ruling against Giants
The NFL believes the offside call made against the New York Giants in the final seconds of their loss Thursday night to the Washington Football Team was accurate.
The Giants reportedly believe the officials erred when they penalized defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence on a missed field goal attempt by Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins as time expired. Given a second chance from five yards closer, Hopkins connected from 43 yards to give Washington a 30-29 victory at FedEx Field.
A person familiar with the league’s view of the call said Friday: “He was offside.” That person said that “two separate officials called it at the same time” and the accuracy of the call had been supported by video evidence via “the power of Hawk-Eye tech.”
Marshon Lattimore inactive; Eric Fisher, Jedrick Wills, Bradley Chubb active
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is on the New Orleans Saints’ inactive list for their game at Carolina.
Lattimore had been listed as questionable on the injury report after undergoing thumb surgery. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also is inactive for the Saints. He’d been listed as questionable with a knee injury.
Elsewhere, left tackle Eric Fisher is active for the Indianapolis Colts for their game at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Fisher is set to make his debut for the Colts after suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon during last season’s AFC championship game while with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Browns will have left tackle Jedrick Wills for their game at home against the Houston Texans. He was listed as questionable because of an ankle injury but is active for the game.
Pass rusher Bradley Chubb is active for the Denver Broncos for their game at Jacksonville. He’d been listed as questionable because of an ankle injury.
Jets’ Robert Saleh takes coaching step by step
Jets Coach Robert Saleh continues to get his game face on by … running the stadium stairs.
Before his team hosted the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, the 42-year-old coach set his quads on fire by scampering up the MetLife steps. It’s something he has done throughout his career, dating to his days as a graduate assistant and including his head coaching debut last week at Bank of America Stadium. He doesn’t just trot past a few sections, either. He goes all in.
“I was looking for something to do pregame when I was still young and in a lot better shape,” Saleh told reporters before the Jets’ season opener. “I was trying to get a workout in, and there’s no workout equipment and I wanted something difficult. So I started running stadiums in college, and I just started doing it in the NFL when I got here. So it’s been over 20 years now.”
NFL fines Browns’ Harrison; Chiefs assistant coach not fined
The NFL fined Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. $12,128 for his sideline shoving match last Sunday with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis.
The fine was confirmed Saturday by a person familiar with the situation.
Lewis was not fined but was warned by the league, according to that person, and the NFL sent a memo to all teams reminding them that team staffers are prohibited from making unnecessary physical contact with players.
Harrison was ejected from the Browns’ 33-29 loss at Kansas City after he and Lewis exchanged shoves following a play that ended along the Chiefs’ sideline.
Dolphins’ Will Fuller, eligible to play, won’t against Bills
Will Fuller’s debut with the Miami Dolphins has been postponed for at least one game.
The wide receiver, a 2016 first-round pick by the Houston Texans, will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, the first game for which he is eligible after serving a six-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation that began last season.
Dolphins Coach Brian Flores said Fuller was dealing with a personal issue that he would not divulge. “I respect his privacy,” he said last week, adding that “things arise in our lives. That’s kind of what he’s dealing with right now.”
Fuller did not play in preseason games and missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. The final game of his suspension was the Dolphins’ opener against the New England Patriots. Last week, he expressed excitement about playing again.
“Just being back out there playing, helping the team win,” Fuller said. “That’s why I play the game. I like helping my team win. Whatever it takes for me to go out there and help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Fantasy football: What to watch for in Week 2
49ers at Eagles, 1 p.m.
In the wake of two stunning Week 1 developments — first, San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan’s deactivation of Trey Sermon, then what turned out to be a season-ending injury to Raheem Mostert — sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell dominated the RB workload and played well. So is he the 49ers’ new, unquestioned top back? Hordes of fantasy managers who blew their free agent budgets on Mitchell are certainly hoping that’s the case, but the long history of Shanahan père et fils is replete with cautionary tales of caprice at the position. The intrigue doesn’t end there, though. WR Brandon Aiyuk was unexpectedly demoted and got his only touch on a punt return. Is he really in the doghouse, or was his lack of usage related more to a lingering hamstring injury (in which case having him return a punt was an odd choice)?
For the Eagles, first-round pick DeVonta Smith looked like the clear top WR on the team in its season debut, and his managers will be happy for confirmation of that. Those who picked up Kenneth Gainwell will want to see him keeping Boston Scott off the field.
Texans at Browns, 1 p.m.
Houston wasn’t supposed to be fantasy-relevant at all this season, so I can’t pass up the chance to discuss them coming off what figures to be a rare win. In fairness, Brandin Cooks was expected to be a serviceable flex option, but his Week 1 showing suggests he could be more of a staple in lineups going forward if he matches that kind of production today against a much better defense. And is Mark Ingram really a thing? Or TE Pharaoh Brown, for that matter?
Cleveland had some surprising contributors last week in TE David Njoku and WR Anthony Schwartz. With the TE position always in various states of wasteland-osity, further signs of a possible breakout by Njnoku would certainly pique interest, and Schwartz took advantage of Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence to record 126 air yards, good for 11th overall in Week 1.
Cowboys at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Sure, Ezekiel Elliott had a dud game against the Buccaneers, but, um, that won’t happen again, right? Right??!! Well, it’s not hard to envision Dallas, which lost top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence to a broken foot, having to play catch-up all over again vs. Justin Herbert and Co. Also, it’s not hard to envision backup RB Tony Pollard again looking like he has more juice and threatening to cut into Elliott’s playing time. Dallas will also be without injured WR Michael Gallup, which could give Cedrick Wilson a huge opportunity to put up some stats or perhaps hand some more targets to the TE duo of Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin.
Questions abounded in the offseason about who would emerge as the No. 2 RB for the Chargers behind Austin Ekeler, and Week 1 saw rookie Larry Rountree surge into the lead in that derby. Justin Jackson managers are hoping that doesn’t remain the case. Meanwhile, Mike Williams managers will be thrilled if he gets double-digit targets again, particularly if he continues to run the kind of shallower routes that tend to yield higher-percentage passes.
All of Sunday’s NFL games cleared for kickoff under covid protocols
All 14 games Sunday in the NFL’s Week 2 are cleared for kickoff under the coronavirus protocols.
That was confirmed Sunday morning by a person familiar with the situation, who added that all of Sunday’s games being played as scheduled was “never in doubt.”
That includes the Saints-Panthers game in Charlotte. The Saints had a string of positive coronavirus test results among vaccinated staffers during the week. They will be without eight assistant coaches for Sunday’s game. But the NFL did not believe there was unchecked spread of the virus within the team. Two new cases Saturday were related to the week’s previous cases, according to the person with knowledge of the situation, and those individuals already were being monitored as high-risk contacts.