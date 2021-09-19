49ers at Eagles: The third and final game of the weekend featuring two 1-0 teams is perhaps the most surprising thanks to Philadelphia’s Week 1 dominance of the Falcons in Atlanta. Few saw much reason for optimism in Philadelphia with a first-year coach in Nick Sirianni and a first-year full-time starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts. But Hurts completed 77 percent of his passes against the Falcons while throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for 62 yards, and the Eagles topped 30 points for the first time since Week 17 of the 2019 season. Philadelphia’s defense, meanwhile, held the Falcons to 114 yards over their final 37 plays, with only one play in opposing territory. The 49ers spent the week in West Virginia to avoid an excessive amount of travel after their Week 1 win in Detroit and have some nicks to deal with after the win over the Lions: Running back Raheem Mostert will have season-ending surgery on his knee, and cornerback Jason Verrett tore an ACL and will miss the rest of the season, too.