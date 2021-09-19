What will happen this year during the second weekend of the NFL season? Read on.
All times Eastern.
1
Raiders at Steelers
CBS
1
Patriots at Jets
CBS
1
Broncos at Jaguars
CBS
1
Bills at Dolphins
Fox
1
49ers at Eagles
Fox
1
Rams at Colts
Fox
1
Bengals at Bears
Fox
1
Texans at Browns
CBS
1
Saints at Panthers
Fox
4:05
Vikings at Cardinals
Fox
4:05
Falcons at Buccaneers
Fox
4:25
Titans at Seahawks
CBS
4:25
Cowboys at Chargers
CBS
8:20
Chiefs at Ravens
NBC
1 p.m. games
Raiders at Steelers: Scoring a road win over one of the previous season’s AFC finalists is a fine achievement, and Pittsburgh probably likes where it’s sitting after its victory at Buffalo last weekend. But the Bills outgained the Steelers in yards per play, and Pittsburgh had the bounces go its way: A first-quarter Ben Roethlisberger fumble deep in Pittsburgh territory was recovered by offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, a Roethlisberger pass was tipped and should have been intercepted by Buffalo linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (again deep in Pittsburgh territory), and the Steelers returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Speaking of bounces going their way, the Raiders converted two late Lamar Jackson fumbles into touchdowns, including the overtime game-winner, in Monday night’s crazy win over the Ravens. Las Vegas Coach Jon Gruden has lost six of the nine games he has played in the Eastern time zone during his second stint with the Raiders, with the defeats coming by an average of 20.5 points.
Saints at Panthers: New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston threw only 20 passes Sunday, and five of them went for touchdowns in a 38-3 throttling of a seemingly uninterested Packers team. But the Saints also emerged from the win a bit banged up. Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore reportedly had surgery to fix a chipped bone in his thumb and is week-to-week, defensive end Marcus Davenport probably will miss time with a pectoral strain, and center Erik McCoy could miss six weeks with a calf strain. The Saints also had a pandemic disruption during the week, with six offensive assistant coaches, a nutritionist and one player (all of them vaccinated) testing positive for the coronavirus. While it might be folly to read much into a Week 1 win over the woebegone Jets, particularly when the Jets are starting a rookie quarterback, Carolina looked like it had a fully operational defense, sacking Zach Wilson six times and holding New York to 4.2 yards per play. (Only two teams were worse.) Linebacker Shaq Thompson had a busy day with 10 tackles, an interception, a sack and three pass deflections.
49ers at Eagles: The third and final game of the weekend featuring two 1-0 teams is perhaps the most surprising thanks to Philadelphia’s Week 1 dominance of the Falcons in Atlanta. Few saw much reason for optimism in Philadelphia with a first-year coach in Nick Sirianni and a first-year full-time starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts. But Hurts completed 77 percent of his passes against the Falcons while throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for 62 yards, and the Eagles topped 30 points for the first time since Week 17 of the 2019 season. Philadelphia’s defense, meanwhile, held the Falcons to 114 yards over their final 37 plays, with only one play in opposing territory. The 49ers spent the week in West Virginia to avoid an excessive amount of travel after their Week 1 win in Detroit and have some nicks to deal with after the win over the Lions: Running back Raheem Mostert will have season-ending surgery on his knee, and cornerback Jason Verrett tore an ACL and will miss the rest of the season, too.
Late afternoon
Cowboys at Chargers: First, the good news for Dallas: Dak Prescott is back and seemingly unfazed by both the gruesome ankle injury that ended his season in Week 5 last year and the shoulder soreness that gave him issues during training camp. Against the Bucs in the NFL regular season lid-lifter Sept. 9, he threw the ball 58 times — he must not be on a pitch count — for 403 yards and three touchdowns, and the Cowboys put up 29 points on the defending Super Bowl champions even with Ezekiel Elliott being a nonfactor. Now the bad news: Dallas’s defense, historically woeful a year ago, still looked quite bad in Week 1, giving up a gaudy 6.7 yards per play to Tampa Bay (far worse than the 5.9 the Cowboys allowed on average last year). The Chargers acquitted themselves pretty well against a good Washington defense in Week 1, keeping quarterback Justin Herbert’s uniform mostly clean and giving him plenty of time to find Keenan Allen and Mike Williams down the field. Allen has averaged 12 targets in 13 full games with Herbert at quarterback, 1.4 more than 2020 NFL leader Davante Adams.
Sunday night
Chiefs at Ravens: Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce combined for 17 catches for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ come-from-behind win over the Browns in Week 1. The other Kansas City skill-position players had only 10 receptions for 64 yards. To put it another way, Hill and Kelce had 63 percent of the team’s catches, 81 percent of the receiving yards and 100 percent of the receiving touchdowns. Last year, the corresponding percentages for those two were 46, 54 and 65, so it might be good for some of the other Chiefs to get involved. Jackson’s two calamitous late fumbles against the Raiders on Monday night are getting a good amount of attention in the aftermath of Baltimore’s Week 1 loss, but a Ravens defense that couldn’t hold a 14-0 lead might be more to blame. (Baltimore had not lost a regular season game after taking a 14-point lead since 2004.) The Ravens allowed 6.1 yards per play (23rd in the league last week) and 491 total yards (worst in the league), and now they get the Chiefs. Yikes.