The Mystics only got 2½ games from 2019 MVP Elena Delle Donne; a pair of back surgeries has kept her out for the better part of two years. Top free agent acquisition Alysha Clark never played a game after injuring her foot playing overseas before the season began. Emma Meesseman never joined the team after completing overseas commitments, and Myisha Hines-Allen, Natasha Clark and Erica McCall spent time on the sideline, too. Even Tina Charles, the WNBA’s top scorer, missed some time with a hip injury. And Coach Mike Thibault missed the last two games after testing positive for the coronavirus.
All of the absences — including one game in which the Mystics had just six players — meant Thibault never had the full team he constructed in the offseason. Charles carried the load with spectacular performances, but Washington never had enough firepower, and its defensive struggles were too much to overcome.
Despite it all, the Mystics (12-20) needed just one win in their final two games, but they lost at the New York Liberty on Friday and then to the Lynx at home Sunday. Minnesota (22-10) clinched the No. 3 seed with the win. Aerial Powers looked motivated to bury her former team as she finished with a game-high 27 points for the Lynx. Natasha Cloud led the Mystics with 22 points, Ariel Atkins added 17, and Charles finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
The score was tied at 41 after 20 minutes as Washington used a huge run late in the second quarter to get back into the game after trailing by 12.
The Lynx set the tone with a game-opening 6-0 run and benefited from early Washington turnovers. Powers had a pair of baskets during an 8-2 run to end the first quarter to put the Lynx up 27-19.
The Mystics were on the ropes before surging to a 15-0 run as they started to get stops and were able to get out in transition. Hines-Allen got a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup. Charles got dinged up going for a rebound but refused to leave the game and immediately made a three-pointer. She then grabbed a defensive rebound, pushed the ball up the floor like a point guard and dropped off a perfect bounce pass for an Atkins layup. Then Cloud took over with an assist to Hines-Allen in transition, a steal and a layup for Washington’s first lead of the game, then a pair of free throws. That turned a 38-26 Minnesota lead into a 41-38 Mystics advantage.
Early in the third quarter, though, the Lynx used an 18-2 run to retake control. Minnesota led 68-58 after three quarters.
The Mystics, led by associate head coach Eric Thibault for the second straight game, got within 79-77 with 47.4 seconds remaining but couldn’t complete the rally. Cloud’s turnover with 18.2 seconds left sandwiched by four late Minnesota free throws ended the Mystics’ season. Their only other postseason miss since 2012 came in 2016, when they went 13-21.
More from The Post: