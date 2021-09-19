The Mystics were on the ropes before surging to a 15-0 run as they started to get stops and were able to get out in transition. Hines-Allen got a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup. Charles got dinged up going for a rebound but refused to leave the game and immediately made a three-pointer. She then grabbed a defensive rebound, pushed the ball up the floor like a point guard and dropped off a perfect bounce pass for an Atkins layup. Then Cloud took over with an assist to Hines-Allen in transition, a steal and a layup for Washington’s first lead of the game, then a pair of free throws. That turned a 38-26 Minnesota lead into a 41-38 Mystics advantage.