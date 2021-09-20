Akeba, who’s also vaccinated, tells of friends who checked in to her hospital but never checked out. She says she has witnessed entire families erased by a pandemic that has ended the lives of nearly 675,000 Americans. And as the virus tears through the South and lawmakers nonetheless push back on safety measures and debate freedom over health, Akeba says she is surrounded by people who, even now, don’t take the virus seriously. She says it’s common for patients to insist, even as they are in a hospital bed, that covid-19 is a hoax. She says they then beg, as their conditions worsen, for a vaccine or mercy or a miracle.