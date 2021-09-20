“All of us were saying, ‘This is a good sign,’ ” Harris said. “ ‘They’re exhausted.’ ”
Broadneck took advantage, completing a 38-7 win against a private school that’s usually an Interstate Athletic Conference contender and produces Power Five college players.
Broadneck, perennially one of the best Anne Arundel County teams, is often outmatched in the Maryland 4A playoffs when it faces top out-of-county competition. But these Bruins may have proved Friday they’ll be a potent contender when the postseason begins in November.
Though many teams began this season by using players without varsity experience, Broadneck (2-1) has the luxury of continuity behind four-year starting quarterback Joshua Ehrlich. Broadneck fell to Archbishop Spalding, one of Maryland’s top teams, in its season opener before beginning county play the following week with a 30-13 win over South River, the 2019 county champion.
The Bruins have finished undefeated in two of the past three full regular seasons, but they last reached the state semifinals in 2015.
“It’s been a minute,” Harris said. “We’re hoping that we make that kind of run.”
— Kyle Melnick
Paul VI has fresh facility, 3-0 start
Paul VI moved into its new facility at a strange time — in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 — but on the field, change suits the Panthers. They are 3-0 this fall after hammering Ballou, 40-8, on Friday, and they won all four games in the pandemic-forced spring season.
“We had a lot of positive experiences in a really negative time,” Coach Michael Grandizio said, summing up the past 12 months.
More evidence of Paul VI’s ability to adjust came when the Panthers played rival Flint Hill at home Sept. 10. The Panthers played at their new campus in Chantilly, not at their old one two miles from Flint Hill. In 2019, Paul VI was competitive for a half in a 28-6 loss to the Huskies, but this year the Panthers cruised, 41-7.
They received a spark in the spring from senior Dug McDaniel, who’s better known as a four-star basketball prospect committed to Michigan but is making an impact in football this year. He usually plays wide receiver but dabbles as a wildcat quarterback. He rushed for two long touchdowns against Flint Hill and added two more scores, one passing and one rushing, against Ballou.
Paul VI’s next targets will be Archbishop Carroll and St. Mary’s Ryken, both of which dominated the Panthers in 2019 and both of which own the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s Metro division until further notice.
“We’ve got our eyes on a championship season,” Grandizio said. “We want to make a run at this thing.”
— Jake Lourim
HALFTIME
Players of the week
DB Kendall Bannister, Freedom (Woodbridge). The junior played a large part of the weekend’s best defensive performance as he nabbed two interceptions for the No. 15 Eagles in a 35-0 win over No. 17 Unity Reed. Freedom allowed just 100 yards and forced four turnovers.
LB/RB Davin Brown, Douglass. The sophomore had 11 tackles (two for loss), an interception returned for a touchdown and a rushing score in a 32-0 win over Largo.
QB Bisi Owens, Glenelg. The senior put his mark all over the Gladiators’ 47-7 win over Wilde Lake. He ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns, threw for 65 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown as a defensive back.
FS Tawfiq Byard and CB Zilan Williams, DeMatha. Each returned an interception for a touchdown in the second half to help the Stags pull away from Friendship Collegiate.
Games to watch this week
Coolidge at Bell, 6 p.m. Friday
Quince Orchard at Damascus, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Gonzaga at Spalding, 7 p.m. Friday
Osbourn at Battlefield, 7 p.m. Friday
Westfield not assuming positions
In the early part of this year, Westfield Coach Kyle Simmons said his team had to make several adjustments to find its best self. That included asking a significant amount of players to switch positions. Wide receivers became defensive backs, running backs turned into linebackers, and so on.
“We juggled some things around to try to make us as good as we could be,” Simmons said. “So a lot of those guys are learning on the run right now, and I anticipate they’ll get even better as the year goes on.”
Those are not always fun conversations to have, Simmons said. Some players take it as discouraging news. But Simmons likes to tell them about when he was asked to switch positions in college, moving from a defensive end to a defensive tackle at Salisbury University.
“I didn’t like the conversation at that time, either,” Simmons said. “But the coaches are always trying to put you in the best possible position to play and to help the team. We’ve gotten pretty good buy-in from them on that.”
One of the players asked to switch positions is junior Jahmari Nelson. A transfer from Patriot High in Prince William County, Nelson had mostly played wide receiver and defensive back before his time with the Bulldogs.
But in Friday night’s 28-20 loss to No. 5 South County, Nelson starred at running back. He scored both of his team’s touchdowns, including a stunning 94-yard scamper down the sideline. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs seem to have found the right spot for Nelson.
— Michael Errigo
‘Beach Boyz’ now have their own field
As Friendship Collegiate returned to the field for the second half of its game with DeMatha on Friday, the team, despite trailing big, was gleefully greeted by a crowd of roughly 1,200 fans.
While the lopsided 38-0 final score wasn’t part of the plan for Friendship Collegiate, the atmosphere was. A large number of students showed up for the team’s high-profile game at its new on-campus stadium.
After years practicing on an empty dirt lot behind the school — which earned the team the nickname “Beach Boyz” — and renting out various other schools’ fields to play Saturday morning “home” games, the Knights finally have somewhere nice to call home.
“Just to have our student body, parents and alumni be able to come to our school for a big game was definitely special,” Coach Mike Hunter said. “We have played in and even won so many big games over the years, but to have never played a true home game since the school’s inception, it’s hard to even put into perspective how great it feels to have a field of our own to protect.”
When school officials proposed the idea in 2003, they were met with several obstacles, the biggest being location. Friendship Collegiate is in the middle of a Northeast Washington neighborhood, and the vacant lot the team practiced on behind the school was National Park Service land owned by the federal government. So in addition to raising the funding to build a football field, Friendship Collegiate had to get approval from the government as well as the surrounding community.
“Having an on-campus field for our students to utilize — whether it be for physical education courses or our athletic programs — was extremely important to us, but because there’s so much turnover with the various government administrations there was a lot of stop and go,” Principal Peggy Jones said. “There were times when we’d be making real progress and then people’s positions would change and we’d have to sell our vision to a whole new group of people all over again.”
Friendship Collegiate finally broke ground in 2020 and unveiled it to the public this past April. The school plans to add soccer, field hockey and lacrosse programs and build a greenhouse behind the school, too.
“From a football standpoint, not much is really going to change, because we’ve always talked about ‘Beach Boyz’ as a mentality rather than a location,” Hunter said. “So we’re still going to try to instill the toughness-beats-talent mentality that we’ve had for years.”
— Tramel Raggs