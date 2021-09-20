For the first time this fall, there is a change at the top of these rankings. After Gonzaga lost Friday night, St. John’s took care of business Saturday afternoon to jump one spot into the prime position.

It was an ambitious week for Washington Catholic Athletic Conference programs. Gonzaga took on St. Joseph’s Prep, one of the better teams in Pennsylvania, and struggled to keep up on the road. Good Counsel battled Baltimore’s St. Frances, a program so feared it has trouble finding local opponents, and the Falcons were pounded Olney. Both Gonzaga and Good Counsel dropped a spot.

Elsewhere, South County moves into the top five after an impressive win over Westfield. Long considered the model for sustained success in Northern Virginia, Westfield tried to play catch-up the whole game to a South County team building a winning tradition of its own.

Another Virginia Class 6 contender, Freedom-South Riding, also earned a statement victory as it trounced Unity Reed, 35-0. The previously undefeated Lions, viewed as a worthy challenger in Prince William County, were unable to disrupt that area’s status quo.

1. St. John’s (4-0) Last ranked: 2

After scoring 31 first-half points in a comfortable win over Life Christian Academy (Va.), the Cadets reclaim this spot for the first time since September 2019

Next: Saturday at Archbishop Wood (Pa.), 1 p.m.

2. Gonzaga (3-1) LR: 1

The Eagles were held to just three points in a loss to Pennsylvania power St. Joseph’s Prep, their lowest scoring total since November 2011.

Next game: Friday at No. 8 Archbishop Spalding, 7 p.m.

3. Wise (2-0) LR: 3

Dadrian Carter-Williams set the tone for the Pumas in a 51-7 win over Laurel, turning his first touch into a 51-yard touchdown run.

Next: Friday at Oxon Hill, 7 p.m.

4. Stone Bridge (4-0) LR: 4

Zach Laing opened the scoring with a pick-six in the Bulldogs’ 43-7 win over Colonial Forge.

Next: Friday vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

5. South County (2-0) LR: 6

Brock Spalding had three touchdowns for the Stallions, who held off Westfield, 28-20.

Next: Friday vs. Justice, 7 p.m.

6. Good Counsel (2-2) LR: 5

The Falcons were no match for Baltimore juggernaut St. Frances in a 50-7 defeat.

Next: Saturday at Mount St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

7. Quince Orchard (3-0) LR: 7

The Cougars topped 50 points for the second time in three games, earning a 63-28 victory over Walter Johnson.

Next: Friday at Damascus, 6:30 p.m.

8. Archbishop Spalding (4-0) LR: 8

The Cavaliers posted a second-straight shutout, pounding Archbishop Curley, 49-0.

Next: Friday vs. No. 2 Gonzaga, 7 p.m.

9. DeMatha (3-1) LR: 10

The Stags ran past Friendship Collegiate, shutting down the Knights, 38-0.

Next: Oct. 1 vs. Life Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

10. C.H. Flowers (3-0) LR: 11

The Jaguars held off Eleanor Roosevelt, 14-7, to remain undefeated.

Next: Friday vs. Bowie, 7 p.m.

11. Northwest (3-0) LR: 12

The Jaguars kept their shutout streak alive with a 42-0 win over Gaithersburg. They have yet to concede a point this season.

Next: Friday at Richard Montgomery, 6:30 p.m.

12. Archbishop Carroll (4-0) LR: 14

The Lions beat Wilson in a rout, 43-0.

Next: Saturday vs. Ballou, 2 p.m.

13. Independence (4-0) LR: 15

The Tigers traveled to Charles Town, W.Va., and took down Washington, 35-14.

Next: Friday at Dominion, 7 p.m.

14. Broad Run (4-0) LR: 16

The Spartans exploded for 28 points in the first quarter of a 49-7 win over Lightridge.

Next: Friday at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.

15. Freedom-Woodbridge (3-1) LR: 19

Davis Bryson ran for two touchdowns and threw for one more in a 35-0 win over No. 17 Unity Reed.

Next: Friday vs. Gar-Field, 7 p.m.

16. Sherwood (3-0) LR: 17

The Warriors used a strong second half to pull away from Blake, 21-6.

Next: Friday vs. Einstein, 6:30 p.m.

17. Unity Reed (3-1) LR: 13

The Lions were shut out by No. 15 Freedom-Woodbridge, 35-0.

Next: Friday vs. John Champe, 7 p.m.

18. Dunbar (2-0) LR: 18

The Crimson Tide held off a late scoring surge from Coolidge to earn a 28-18 win.

Next: Friday vs. Coolidge, 6 p.m.

19. Tuscarora (3-1) LR: 9

The Huskies were toppled by Heritage, 32-27.

Next: Friday vs. Briar Woods, 7 p.m.

20. Madison (2-1) LR: 20

The Warhawks had a bye.

Next: Friday at Langley, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: None.

On the bubble: Heritage, Northern, Robinson, Rock Creek Christian

