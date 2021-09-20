Elsewhere, South County moves into the top five after an impressive win over Westfield. Long considered the model for sustained success in Northern Virginia, Westfield tried to play catch-up the whole game to a South County team building a winning tradition of its own.
Another Virginia Class 6 contender, Freedom-South Riding, also earned a statement victory as it trounced Unity Reed, 35-0. The previously undefeated Lions, viewed as a worthy challenger in Prince William County, were unable to disrupt that area’s status quo.
1. St. John’s (4-0) Last ranked: 2
After scoring 31 first-half points in a comfortable win over Life Christian Academy (Va.), the Cadets reclaim this spot for the first time since September 2019
Next: Saturday at Archbishop Wood (Pa.), 1 p.m.
2. Gonzaga (3-1) LR: 1
The Eagles were held to just three points in a loss to Pennsylvania power St. Joseph’s Prep, their lowest scoring total since November 2011.
Next game: Friday at No. 8 Archbishop Spalding, 7 p.m.
3. Wise (2-0) LR: 3
Dadrian Carter-Williams set the tone for the Pumas in a 51-7 win over Laurel, turning his first touch into a 51-yard touchdown run.
Next: Friday at Oxon Hill, 7 p.m.
4. Stone Bridge (4-0) LR: 4
Zach Laing opened the scoring with a pick-six in the Bulldogs’ 43-7 win over Colonial Forge.
Next: Friday vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.
5. South County (2-0) LR: 6
Brock Spalding had three touchdowns for the Stallions, who held off Westfield, 28-20.
Next: Friday vs. Justice, 7 p.m.
6. Good Counsel (2-2) LR: 5
The Falcons were no match for Baltimore juggernaut St. Frances in a 50-7 defeat.
Next: Saturday at Mount St. Joseph, 1 p.m.
7. Quince Orchard (3-0) LR: 7
The Cougars topped 50 points for the second time in three games, earning a 63-28 victory over Walter Johnson.
Next: Friday at Damascus, 6:30 p.m.
8. Archbishop Spalding (4-0) LR: 8
The Cavaliers posted a second-straight shutout, pounding Archbishop Curley, 49-0.
Next: Friday vs. No. 2 Gonzaga, 7 p.m.
9. DeMatha (3-1) LR: 10
The Stags ran past Friendship Collegiate, shutting down the Knights, 38-0.
Next: Oct. 1 vs. Life Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
10. C.H. Flowers (3-0) LR: 11
The Jaguars held off Eleanor Roosevelt, 14-7, to remain undefeated.
Next: Friday vs. Bowie, 7 p.m.
11. Northwest (3-0) LR: 12
The Jaguars kept their shutout streak alive with a 42-0 win over Gaithersburg. They have yet to concede a point this season.
Next: Friday at Richard Montgomery, 6:30 p.m.
12. Archbishop Carroll (4-0) LR: 14
The Lions beat Wilson in a rout, 43-0.
Next: Saturday vs. Ballou, 2 p.m.
13. Independence (4-0) LR: 15
The Tigers traveled to Charles Town, W.Va., and took down Washington, 35-14.
Next: Friday at Dominion, 7 p.m.
14. Broad Run (4-0) LR: 16
The Spartans exploded for 28 points in the first quarter of a 49-7 win over Lightridge.
Next: Friday at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
15. Freedom-Woodbridge (3-1) LR: 19
Davis Bryson ran for two touchdowns and threw for one more in a 35-0 win over No. 17 Unity Reed.
Next: Friday vs. Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
16. Sherwood (3-0) LR: 17
The Warriors used a strong second half to pull away from Blake, 21-6.
Next: Friday vs. Einstein, 6:30 p.m.
17. Unity Reed (3-1) LR: 13
The Lions were shut out by No. 15 Freedom-Woodbridge, 35-0.
Next: Friday vs. John Champe, 7 p.m.
18. Dunbar (2-0) LR: 18
The Crimson Tide held off a late scoring surge from Coolidge to earn a 28-18 win.
Next: Friday vs. Coolidge, 6 p.m.
19. Tuscarora (3-1) LR: 9
The Huskies were toppled by Heritage, 32-27.
Next: Friday vs. Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
20. Madison (2-1) LR: 20
The Warhawks had a bye.
Next: Friday at Langley, 7 p.m.
Dropped out: None.
On the bubble: Heritage, Northern, Robinson, Rock Creek Christian
