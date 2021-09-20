The coach nodded and adjusted his headset. It defied all reason that only one yard separated them from a victory. The Ravens had 15 players on injured reserve, some of their best included. They had blown a lead and lost in overtime six days prior, on the other side of the country. They faced in Patrick Mahomes a quarterback they had never beat, a magician who had never lost in September. Jackson had thrown a pick-six on the opening drive of the game, and the Ravens had fallen behind by 11 points in the third quarter. Harbaugh placed his faith in a player he loves, the one he trusts most.