In both of those cases, the speedy Turner was called for runner’s interference. And in both cases, Manager Dave Martinez was ejected after a raw show of anger.
Remember when Chip Hale was holding him back in Houston, the bench coach doing his best impression of an offensive tackle? Or how, at Wrigley Field four months ago, Martinez ripped the base from the ground and spiked it into the grass?
There were no such theatrics at LoanDepot Park on Monday night — unless you count Martinez throwing his hat onto the field. He is in a cast after undergoing a follow-up procedure for ankle surgery. He couldn’t move from the bench, leaving bench coach Tim Bogar, on-deck hitter Ryan Zimmerman and Bell to scream at plate umpire Adam Beck.
Replays showed Bell running part of the way inside the line, his feet on the grass. But he was at the base when the ball got there, and it hit him in the back. Catcher Nick Fortes was trying to turn a double play after Bell had chopped a bases-loaded grounder to first baseman Lewin Díaz. And that’s when Beck decided that, despite the errant throw from Fortes, Bell had interfered.
Martinez was ejected before the game resumed. The Marlins then walked it off in the bottom half on a wild pitch by reliever Sam Clay, handing the Nationals one of their most ridiculous losses of the season.