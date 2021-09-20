In both of those cases, the speedy Turner was called for runner’s interference. And in both cases, Manager Dave Martinez was ejected for a raw show of anger. Remember when Chip Hale was holding him back in Houston, the bench coach doing his best impression of an offensive tackle? Or how, at Wrigley Field four months ago, Martinez ripped the base from the ground and spiked it in the grass?
There were no such theatrics at LoanDepot Park on Monday — unless you count Martinez throwing his hat onto the field. He is in a cast after undergoing a follow-up procedure for ankle surgery. He couldn’t move from the bench, leaving bench coach Tim Bogar, on-deck hitter Ryan Zimmerman and Bell to scream at plate umpire Adam Beck.
Martinez was ejected before the action resumed. Two batters later, the Marlins walked it off on Sam Clay’s wild pitch.
“That play, for me, I’m going to say it: It’s a cluster,” said Martinez, even less restrained than he was during his postgame news conference in Chicago. He caught himself before lacing a rant with expletives. “... They say it’s a judgment. He ran inside, but when he touched the base, the ball hit him in the back. He was already on the base. It’s a judgment at that point. I get it.
“... But come on, guys, use your freaking common sense one time. It’s a brutal, brutal freaking play. It really is. It’s horrible.”
Last time out: Paolo Espino’s scoreless start and Juan Soto’s mammoth homer boost Nationals over Rockies
Replays did show Bell running part of the way inside the line, his feet on the grass. Bell admitted to that after the defeat. But he was at the base when the ball got there, hitting him in the back. Marlins catcher Nick Fortes was trying to turn a double play after Bell chopped a grounder to first baseman Lewin Díaz. That’s when Beck decided that, despite an errant throw inside the line, Bell interfered and the top half of the inning was through. That decision negated Lane Thomas skipping home with the go-ahead run.
But that wasn’t all Martinez and the Nationals were upset about. After the defeat, he told reporters that the Nationals twice asked for replay reviews that were not granted. They thought Fortes took his foot off home plate before firing to first on the throw that led to controversy. And on Clay’s wild pitch, they wanted to see if the ball hit batter Lewis Brinson before skipping to the backstop.
“[Third base umpire Doug Eddings] said he was going to allow [a review],” Martinez recounted. “Freaking [Bill] Miller comes over and says, ‘No, too late.’ Just like the last play, we wanted to review that one to see if Brinson got hit. He was already off the field. That wasn’t 20 seconds, right? If he doesn’t want to be on the field, then go home. These guys are playing their butts off. Go home. If you don’t want to be on the field and do your job, go home.”
How did Miller, the crew chief and second base umpire on this night, see each of the moments in question play out?
On the runner’s interference call: “Josh Bell was running outside the runner’s lane, in fair territory, all the way to the base. And he hindered the first baseman’s ability to catch the ball, and that’s how the rule reads.”
On the review requests: “They have 20 seconds after the conclusion of the play to challenge the call. And that was well past 20 seconds.”
Is the 20-second window ever extended — say, if a team is protesting and neither side knows if it should take the field? Bogar was calling to the umps as they left the field. That was only shortly after Jazz Chisholm Jr. crossed home plate and was mobbed by his Marlins teammates.
“That clock is flexible for a few seconds," Miller said. “We’re talking 22, 23, 24 seconds. But not a minute. Not after the game — it was 30-something seconds probably. So they just passed it.”
“If the ball hits him before he gets on the base, and he’s out of the baseline? Of course he’s out,” Martinez said. “But come on. The second part of that ruling is the judgment. Judge! One umpire’s got to say, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to reward a catcher for making a bad throw.’ ”
The Nationals (61-89) had a hand in boiling the night down to a hectic sequence. They led 3-0 before Erick Fedde yielded two homers in the third to erase that edge. The second was only possible because of Alcides Escobar’s first costly error, and the shortstop’s next mistake helped the Marlins (64-86) knot the score in the seventh.
In that inning, relievers Patrick Murphy and Austin Voth couldn’t navigate through one of the majors’ worst offenses. Murphy allowed a single, a double and an RBI groundout. Voth was done in by a sacrifice fly by Chisholm, a walk to Bryan De La Cruz, a single for Jesús Sánchez and Escobar whiffing on a grounder up the middle that should have ended the threat and preserved a one-run lead.
With a runner on and two down in the ninth, Martinez turned to Alex Avila, and the catcher struck out looking. Then in the 10th, before another fight over the baseline, Thomas skied a leadoff double but Luis García failed to score from second. Only then did the call on Bell balloon.
That doesn’t mean the Nationals wouldn’t have been unhappy either way. They just could have prevented it from tilting their whole mood in the wrong direction. Bell was supposed to be the standout for different reasons, having robbed a home run in left, walked twice and smacked a double in a three-run fifth. Instead, past 11 p.m., he was lamenting a bitter end.
“Obviously we’re not happy after that game, after that outcome — especially when the umpires get involved like that,” Bell said. “It doesn’t leave the best taste in your mouth, but it’s part of the game sometimes. And hopefully tomorrow that’s not the case.”