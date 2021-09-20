David Culley made the strangest decision of the season. In the second quarter of the Texans’ 31-21 loss to the Browns, Culley declined an offside penalty called at the snap before a 13-yard gain on third down. Culley effectively traded third and 10 for fourth and two at midfield. It seemed like a reasonable and interesting choice — Culley seemed to believe he had a better chance to convert from two yards on one down than 10 yards on two.