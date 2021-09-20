All the offseason drama surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his discontent with the franchise was supposed to be set aside once Rodgers reported to training camp, finishing expressing his views about the ordeal publicly and got down to the business of what could be his final season in Green Bay. But after Rodgers and the Packers opened their season with an unimaginably dreadful performance eight days ago in a 38-3 defeat to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Fla., there has been plenty of room to wonder what the fallout from that soap opera ultimately will be.