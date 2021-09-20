Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers look to shake off their blowout loss in the season opener as they host the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.
  • How to watch: The game broadcast is on ESPN, with streaming options available on ESPN Plus and FuboTV