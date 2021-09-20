This is getting interesting — and perhaps alarming for the Packers and their fans. The Lions reclaimed the lead with their second touchdown in three possessions when Jared Goff threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson. Goff dropped in a well-placed lob, and Hockenson made a nice catch in the back of the end zone. Goff has completed 11 of 12 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns on the night, and the Lions are mixing in the running game to keep the Green Bay defense off balance. The Lions moved 61 yards on nine plays on this drive after their defense sacked Aaron Rodgers on third down and forced a punt. (Lions 14, Packers 7 with 7:22 left in the 2nd quarter)