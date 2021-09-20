The slope of the arena’s bowl will be steeper than the Staples Center — the downtown arena which currently houses the Clippers, Lakers, the WNBA’s Sparks and the NHL’s Kings — because it doesn’t need to accommodate a hockey rink. The bowl’s signature element will be “The Wall,” 51 consecutive rows of baseline seats complete with a standing room only section for die-hards. Ballmer hoped that “The Wall,” which will be uninterrupted by luxury boxes, would become “as recognizable as the Green Monster in Fenway Park” and “as rowdy” as college arenas like those of Duke and San Diego State.