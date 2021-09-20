This is Barry Svrluga, one of the sports columnists at The Washington Post. This week, I’ll be joined by fellow columnist Jerry Brewer, who has covered the NFL for years and is intimately familiar with the Washington Football Team. (He wrote just last week about how important it will be for the defense to define this team — which still seems true.)
To those who are wondering what’s going on: We have started a weekly sports Q&A, slated for Tuesdays. Every week, I’ll be joined by a guest from The Post’s Sports staff to discuss the biggest story or the latest headlines from across the sports world. I’ve been with The Post since 2003 and been the beat writer on Maryland athletics, national college football and basketball, the Nationals, the Washington Football Team, golf, Major League Baseball and have been to every Olympics dating back to the 2004 Athens Games.
So with an eye back on Washington’s win over the Giants and a look ahead to Sunday’s game at Buffalo, ask whatever you’d like, and we’ll get to as many as we can.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of the NFL:
Tramel Raggs, a sports reporter for The Post, produced this Q&A.