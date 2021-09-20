Flags seem to fly exclusively in tough situations for Washington. During Thursday night’s victory, penalties helped the New York Giants escape second and 7, second and 10, second and 12, third and 7 and third and 13. Had New York had not bailed out Washington with a defensive offsides penalty of its own on the final play of the game, allowing Dustin Hopkins to make his second attempt at a game-winning field goal, the postgame conversation might have focused on Washington’s defensive miscues.
“We can’t jump our gaps, we can’t miscommunicate, and we can’t create penalties,” Rivera said Friday after reviewing the Giants game film. “So again, it falls back on us. We’ve gotta be better.”
Washington has hamstrung itself with penalties in all three phases — its total of 17 is tied for fifth-most in the NFL through Sunday’s games — but the eight defensive flags have hurt in particular. The team’s margin for error could shrink in coming weeks, given it’s due to face several top quarterbacks this season, starting Sunday with a road trip to face the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. Over the course of the team’s next six games, it is also set to face Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.
The extent of damage done by defensive penalties can be quantified by Expected Points Added, an advanced metric. EPA reflects the important of each play better than yards because it accounts for factors such as down, distance, field position and time remaining. For example, a five-yard gain on first and 10 in the first quarter is less valuable than a five-yard gain on fourth-and-4 in the fourth quarter.
In two games, Washington’s defensive penalty EPA is negative 10.7, according to TruMedia — fifth-worst in the NFL and already one-fifth of its total from last season (50.68). The uptick in penalties cannot be blamed on Washington’s quick turnaround in Week 2 because, as one recent study found, flags are no likelier to be thrown on Thursday than any other day of the week.
It’s possible, if difficult, to be an elite and heavily penalized defense. Over the last decade, seven defenses have finished in the top five in EPA per play and penalty EPA per play. The 2015 Denver Broncos ranked first in both categories, carrying the franchise to a Super Bowl title over Rivera’s Carolina Panthers, but Washington’s defense has not yet proven dominant enough to overcome itself as often as Denver’s did.
For instance, the biggest penalty of the young season by EPA came Thursday late in the third quarter. Washington led 14-13 and had New York facing third and 13 from its own 32-yard line. Washington’s offense, which had just gone three-and-out, would have benefited from the chance to recapture its rhythm. But when Giants slot receiver Sterling Shepard broke back toward the ball near the first-down line, cornerback Kendall Fuller grabbed his jersey for a defensive pass interference penalty.
On the broadcast, analyst Troy Aikman pointed out Washington doubled the middle with a safety over the top, apparently expecting New York to target Shepard. Aikman seemed nonplussed by Fuller’s flail, noting, “There’s a lot of penalties that have kept these drives alive.”
Washington couldn’t erase the error. Three plays later, New York converted a third and 7 to Shepard — “Blown coverage on the back end,” Aikman said — and two plays after that, receiver Darius Slayton beat cornerback William Jackson III one-on-one down the sideline for a lead the Giants kept for most of the rest of the game.
“We just have to do better,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “It’s not like the issues are we’re just not good enough. We obviously have the talent. We just got to focus on the little things, and honestly, thank God our offense was there to save us time and time again.”
Statistically, there is hope Washington’s penalty rate will decline. One study of penalty data from 1999 to 2020, which included 64,000 penalties, found the rates at which a team is flagged for certain types of infractions can be somewhat consistent. But the magnitude of the moments in which Washington’s have occurred will not necessarily continue — meaning that even if Washington keeps getting penalized as much as it has been, it doesn’t mean it’ll keep happening on plays as important as Fuller’s pass interference against Shepard.
“[Washington’s penalties so far] are still not all that predictive of future performance,” the penalty study’s author, Jack Lichtenstein, wrote in an email. “I would not be all that concerned.”
But Washington, staring down a gauntlet of talented quarterbacks, has not yet shown the improvement it wants to make. For now, all Rivera and his players can do is promise to be better.