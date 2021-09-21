Alvin Jones Jr. died of covid-19 complications at the age of 56 in April, and it was important to Jones to wear a chain with a football-shaped pendant containing the ashes in the Packers’ first home game since his death. He told reporters after the game that he thought it had come off during his second-quarter touchdown catch, which was the second of three receiving touchdowns. Another came on a run. “If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would want me to lose it,” Jones said of the end zone, “so I know he’s smiling.”