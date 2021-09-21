“Actually our trainer, Bryan Engle — “Flea” — he went out there and he found it,” Jones told “The Steve Czaban Show” Tuesday morning.
Alvin Jones Jr. died of covid-19 complications at the age of 56 in April, and it was important to Jones to wear a chain with a football-shaped pendant containing the ashes in the Packers’ first home game since his death. He told reporters after the game that he thought it had come off during his second-quarter touchdown catch, which was the second of three receiving touchdowns. Another came on a run. “If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would want me to lose it,” Jones said of the end zone, “so I know he’s smiling.”
Jones had always sought out his father, whom he called “the greatest man I’ve ever encountered” in a 2020 Players Tribune essay, in the stands. Fifteen family members, including his mother and brother Alvin Jr., were at Lambeau for Monday’s game. “I’m normally used to turning around and seeing my dad in the stands, just smiling, knowing everything’s okay,” Jones told reporters, “so when I saw them, I was good.”
Jones and the grounds crew combed the field after the game looking for the pendant.
“It’s really small,” Jones told Czaban. “A lot of times it just fits inside my shirt and a lot of people won’t even see or recognize it.”
Jones had expressed confidence that the necklace had to turn up somewhere on the field.
“[Engel] found it, so we’re perfect. Thank you, thank you to him. He was out there around 1:45 [a.m.],” Jones said. “It shows how much they care about us.”