Alvarez, the sport’s biggest star since Floyd Mayweather retired from competitive boxing in 2017, will face Plant on Nov. 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. He owns super middleweight belts from three of boxing’s four major sanctioning bodies, and will become the undisputed division champion if he defeats Plant, who holds the fourth.
After the initial exchange, Plant received treatment for his cut. But tensions continued.
Plant called Alvarez a “drug cheat,” referring to accusations of Alvarez’s 2018 suspension for the banned substance Clenbuterol. An investigator in his case said Alvarez did not take the banned substance intentionally, and Alvarez defended the result at the time, saying he accidentally ingested it while eating beef in Mexico.
Alvarez issued a brief rebuttal when he took the podium, telling Plant, “You’re not on my level … you know what I do,” as Plant called him a cheater.
In an interview with Showtime after the event, Plant attributed the cut to his sunglasses. He described the quarrel with Alvaraez as, “normal back-and-forth banter: I’m gonna win. You’re gonna win. Ima beat you. No, Ima beat you. Alright, you gon see. You gon see. And then whatever happened happened.”
Alvarez said Plant, a 2012 Summer Olympics alternate, insulted his mother. He doesn’t expect the cut or the altercation to hamper their November fight.
“It’s not that [bad]," Alvarez said. “He’s hurt just a little bit so he’s good.”
