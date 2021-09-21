Extending Citi’s title sponsorship also represents a commitment from the tournament and the global financial institution to the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation, the primary beneficiary of the tournament, which works with underserved youth in the District to provide academic enrichment and tennis instruction, Ein said.
As part of the U.S. Open series, the Citi Open plays a key role for many top pros in their preparation for the U.S. Open, the season’s final major. It is an ATP 500 event, which ranks two rungs below Grand Slam events in terms of purse and the prestige of its field.
Since its founding in 1969 by Donald Dell and Arthur Ashe, the tournament has had a charitable component, benefiting the WTEF. It also has been staged each year at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, a statement of the co-founders’ insistence that it be contested in a public park rather than at a private club.
The Citi Open was not held in 2020 because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the first time in its 52-year history that it was scrapped. It resumed this summer, in August, drawing sellout crowds.
The primary draw was 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who chose the tournament as his first competitive event after taking a two-month break from the sport.
The tournament ultimately was won by Italian Jannik Sinner, who defeated American Mackenzie McDonald in a nearly three-hour final.