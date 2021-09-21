“I wasn’t ready to be a mom, and having an abortion felt like I was given a second chance at life,” Perham, who won three medals, including two golds, at the Barcelona Games in 1992, said in the filing. “I was able to take control of my future and refocus my priorities. I got better in school, I started training really hard, and that summer, I won my first national championship. My life would be drastically different if I had been pregnant and forced to sit that race out, because that race changed the course of my life.”