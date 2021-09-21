Bell, a player who hardly screams defensive versatility, added two walks and a double in a three-run fifth. Catcher Keibert Ruiz punched a pair of two-run singles and a leadoff knock in the ninth. Lane Thomas crushed his sixth homer, a shot to straightaway center, and Juan Soto reached in four of his six plate appearances (rinse-repeat). And Erick Fedde’s final line — five innings, four runs, three home runs allowed — was bettered, if only slightly, by Bell’s outstretched glove.
Once Bell made that play in the second, Fedde shouted some expletives on the mound. Bell, fired up, landed and quickly chucked the ball to the infield. Alcides Escobar raised an arm at shortstop, lending props. For months, the first baseman has heard praise for his improved defense. But Monday showed that, moving forward, he can shift to left outside of emergency situations.
“It was really nice to see a very large human up against that wall,” Fedde said. “It was definitely relieving. Any time someone can save a run for you like that, it’s awesome, and especially somebody who’s maybe not that familiar with left field.”
“I can’t remember another time …” Bell admitted. “[Bench coach Tim Bogar] asked me if I had ever robbed a home run. It’s something that I practiced in high school. I don’t think I got one in high school and I can’t remember anything in the minor leagues. Definitely didn’t rob any home runs at PNC playing right field, that would have been something spectacular there. So I was happy to get that first one out of the way. It was definitely cool in the moment.”
Since Aug. 8, Bell has made one start in right and four in left. He was originally drafted as an outfielder, in the second round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011, then moved to first because of his size and lack of speed. But back in spring training, Martinez planted the idea of trying him in the corners. Bell was all in.
Hitting Bell and Zimmerman back-to-back, especially against left-handed pitchers, was always an alluring possibility. So before games in July, Bell met with Bobby Henley, who coaches the Nationals’ outfielders, and took reps in left. The work was incremental, beginning with Henley tossing balls over Bell’s shoulder while he ran backward; then progressing to line drives and high pops off a bat.
Then Kyle Schwarber and Josh Harrison were traded at the deadline, clearing Bell’s path to a new challenge. Playing left inside a domed stadium was a test within the test.
“He has to understand to get back behind the baseball as soon as it’s hit in the air, play everything out front,” Martinez said Monday afternoon, repeating what he’s told the 29-year-old in recent weeks. “The biggest thing … is to make sure that your head is behind the ball. When you do that, you have a very good chance to catch the ball. He’s going to go out there and get some work with Bobby during batting practice and just get kind of used to [it being] a little bit darker.”
Using that advice, Bell heard loud contact off Brinson’s bat and retreated. Because the ball was so high, hit at a launch angle of 34 degrees, Bell was waiting as it dropped to Earth, his knees bent at sharp angles. Statcast estimated that this would be a hit 61 percent of the time. Bell, then, accounted for the other 39, snatching what would have been the Marlins’ first run.
The play was part of a mixed night for the defenses. In the bottom of the third, Escobar missed a short hop with two outs, enabling Jesús Sánchez, the next batter, to smack a two-run homer off Fedde. In the top of the fourth, Thomas lifted a fly down the right field line, Sánchez overran it and then reached back to make the catch with his bare hand. And in the top of the sixth, Chisholm laid out to grab Zimmerman’s sharp grounder and start a rally-killing double play.
Thomas logged what amounted to a harmless error in the sixth, bobbling a single in center that let Brinson take second. Escobar made the costliest error, missing an up-the-middle grounder that could have ended a sideways seventh. Instead, Bryan De La Cruz raced home while Escobar shook his head in frustration. Miami ultimately tied the game and later won in extras.
Bell’s last three chances were relatively smooth. He slid to his left to catch a line drive; settled behind a popup and made a noble attempt to throw out a tagging runner; then charged in to make a running play that finished a Marlins’ rally. Each play brought ounces of promise.