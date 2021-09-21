Rogers, an energetic lefty, finished a career-high 7⅔ innings with five hits, one run, two walks and four strikeouts on his line. The 27-year-old threw 103 pitches and shaved his ERA to 2.16 in 25 innings with Washington.
“I was pumped to get him behind [the plate] tonight, and we picked up right where we left off [with Class AAA] Rochester, like the last time I’d thrown to him,” Rogers said of Ruiz. “Fastball command, honestly, for me wasn’t great. It needs to be better. But it was a lot of fun working with my boy back there.”
Hit hard in the early innings, Rogers and Ruiz still sidestepped damage. Their task was to match each blank frame posted by Trevor Rogers, the Marlins’ tough lefty. They did until the fifth, too, before Nick Fortes crushed Josh Rogers’s 0-2 slider for a solo homer. But the Nationals (62-89) erased the slight deficit with their methodical sixth.
Alcides Escobar led off with a walk. Juan Soto followed with a strikeout, rare for him in the second half, and Josh Bell reached on an error by Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas. That’s when Ruiz walked to the box, 10 for his last 18, and punched a first-pitch change-up to left. Escobar scored after colliding with Fortes, the Marlins’ catcher, and Bell moved up to third. Fortes and Escobar were checked by trainers and remained in the game.
Then Washington kept putting the ball in play. An RBI single for Yadiel Hernandez, one that nicked Rojas’s glove and trickled to left, chased Trevor Rogers and put the Nationals ahead. The next batter, Jordy Mercer, poked an RBI single to right-center off reliever Anthony Bass. To cap the spurt, Luis García smacked a grounder up the middle, Rojas could only knock it down, and Hernandez skipped home.
The Marlins made two errors in the inning. The Nationals’ defense was much crisper for Josh Rogers. When he arrived from Rochester in early September, chosen to start the back half of a doubleheader, Rogers credited Ruiz, the Nationals’ new top prospect, with helping him find success with the Red Wings. They worked together for a month before Ruiz was promoted. Rogers wasn’t far behind.
“He’s got crazy heart, and he wants to win,” Rogers said. “He jumped me in the fifth inning in Rochester one time. He comes out and he’s like, ‘Hey, this is what we’re going to do; this is how it’s going to be!’ I’m like: ‘Oh, my God. This guy is 23 years old coming at me like this. Let’s go, man.’ ”
As two reasons to watch these rebuilding Nationals, their public personalities are yin and yang. Rogers bounces around the field and the dugout, even on start days, high-fiving teammates and hugging coaches. When no one is on base, he rocks before each pitch, a way to gain rhythm that can look like a nervous tick. He tried it in Rochester this spring and it stuck. It’s hard to believe he hasn’t done it his whole life.
Ruiz is much more reserved off the field, a listener who often talks with a slight grin. But in the eighth inning Tuesday, after Rogers exited with two on, Ruiz squeezed a low fastball from Andres Machado and thought he had strike three against Bryan De La Cruz. But plate umpire Gabe Morales stayed still, indicating ball, and Ruiz yelled and clapped his glove. Morales stepped in front of Ruiz to say, “That ball is down, all right?” Ruiz kept his eyes forward and threw back to Machado.
“Just thought it was a strike, you know?” Ruiz said. “I got emotional in that situation, especially in a big situation of the game. But after that I talked to him and we were fine.”
“I love the fact that he was so engaged that he thought it was a good pitch and he got a little bit frustrated,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “But he went out there the next inning and apologized to Gabe. I actually said something to Gabe about, you know: ‘He’s a good kid. He’s passionate about the game; you got to respect that.’ ”
Machado walked De La Cruz but got Jesús Sánchez to ground out with the bases loaded. That preserved Rogers’s gem, shepherding it to a breezy victory when the Nationals added three runs in the ninth. Through four innings, the Marlins hit seven balls at 100 mph or harder against Rogers. But he navigated them on 49 pitches, using the luck of a few liners flying straight at Soto in right.
In the sixth, the Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. tapped a chopper between first and the mound, leaving Bell in no man’s land. But Bell retreated to the bag because Rogers got a good jump. The pitcher lunged to the ground and backhanded a glove flip to nail Chisholm by a step. Rogers stayed on his knees as the dugout cheered, having earned the extra praise.
“He’s a different cat. He made that play at first base and he came in and goes, ‘You think that will get me a Gold Glove?’ ” Martinez recalled. “I said, ‘I think you got to make a few more of those, buddy.’ ”