This move adds to long-standing speculation that the leagues could someday merge, or at least schedule regular meaningful clashes. MLS and Mexican teams face each other in the Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions League and Campeones Cup but without interruption to the regular seasons.
Last month, the MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles featured select squads from each league and was won by MLS in a penalty kick shootout.
There is reward for Leagues Cup success. The champion will earn an automatic berth in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, which is modeled after the European club tournament of the same name. The second- and third-place teams in the Leagues Cup will qualify for the opening round of the Champions League.
Additional details, such as prize money and format, will be unveiled in the coming months, MLS said.
Fitting it into an already tight calendar will not be easy. Summer is midseason for MLS clubs, which also typically has the U.S. Open Cup and other competitions. Liga MX usually starts the season in midsummer. In addition, many players from both leagues are summoned for national team duty in the summer for events such as the World Cup.
The new Leagues Cup will “establish new standards for what is possible between our two leagues and further showcase our players and clubs to a global audience,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a written statement. “Our partnership with Liga MX has grown quickly and the competition has brought out the best in both of us.”
The tournament also will expand cooperation between soccer entities in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which fields three teams in MLS. The three countries are preparing to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“All parties involved converged on the objective to provide the fans of North American Futbol and all over the world greater entertainment and spectacle, provide MLS and Liga MX clubs a more intensified competition schedule to raise playing standards and quality,” Mikel Arriola, Liga MX’s president, said in a written statement. “In this way, economic benefits can be reinvested creating a virtuous cycle assisting the development of players, clubs, and marketing opportunities for futbol and sports in general.”
MLS has long coveted U.S.-based fans of Liga MX clubs such as Chivas Guadalajara, Club America and Monterrey — and the huge TV audiences their matches draw. Liga MX has looked to U.S. markets to grow their audiences and marketability.
The Leagues Cup was launched in 2019, with Mexico’s Cruz Azul winning the trophy. Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. This year’s final, pitting the Seattle Sounders and León, will be decided Wednesday in Las Vegas.