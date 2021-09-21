Then there’s Delle Donne’s health. Thibault has already had a meeting with the medical staff to formulate a plan and more meetings are upcoming. Both she and the doctors are optimistic about her future and Thibault said she has made progress despite not playing down the stretch. Thibault acknowledged the progress has been slower than expected, but they believe the issue is “solvable.” Delle Donne dealt with nerve pain after the first surgery and some of that returned after getting hit in that third game back.