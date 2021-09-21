That window seemed to slam shut Sunday as the Mystics were eliminated from playoff contention on the final day of the regular season and the organization goes into the offseason with several players, including Charles, set to become free agents.
“You are what the scoreboard says you are, and we're 12-20,” Thibault said. “The fact of the matter is we're not in rebuild mode, but we're in a reset button mode.
“We need to reset our culture and how we go about things and we need to redevelop an identity. And I don't think we had an identity of being good at anything this year.”
The collapse of the vision wasn’t anyone’s fault, specifically. The 2020 season was disrupted by the pandemic with Charles, Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders opting out. Delle Donne wouldn’t have been ready to play anyway after a pair of back surgeries. Availability was the issue in 2021 as Delle Donne didn’t return until after the Olympic break and was reinjured in her third game back. Defensive stalwart Alysha Clark, the team’s top free agent acquisition, missed the entire season with a foot injury suffered overseas. The 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman never returned from overseas commitments and Charles, Cloud, Myisha Hines-Allen and Erica McCall all missed significant stretches due to injury.
That led to the 12-20 record, finishing ninth in the league and failing to make the playoffs for just the second time with Thibault running the show.
“At the end of the day, you have to have enough talent to win games,” Thibault said. “And my evaluation is, through injuries and everything else, our talent wasn’t good enough to win enough games. Just isn’t. That’s the fact of the matter.”
The future is now a bit murky as free agency, the salary cap and the need for more talent will dictate roster changes. The two major questions surround the two MVPs.
Charles, an 11-year veteran, came to Washington in search of a championship. Instead, she didn’t play one season and was forced to carry an unexpected load in the second. Charles led the league in scoring with a career-high 23.4 points per game out of necessity, but that wasn’t the plan. She wanted to be on a well-rounded roster and that didn’t happen. In her final news conference, Charles referred to “players that return here next year” while talking about what “they” can do to improve.
“I haven’t thought that far, I just know I need to win a championship when I retire,” Charles told The Washington Post about her future. “Obviously, some decisions are going to have to be made and I have to look into everything. I’m thankful for my year here and just to see how they do things and [that] will definitely help moving forward.
“You definitely sit back and see what happens. You just never know. This is a great organization and how they treat their people. We’ll see what happens.”
Then there’s Delle Donne’s health. Thibault has already had a meeting with the medical staff to formulate a plan and more meetings are upcoming. Both she and the doctors are optimistic about her future and Thibault said she has made progress despite not playing down the stretch. Thibault acknowledged the progress has been slower than expected, but they believe the issue is “solvable.” Delle Donne dealt with nerve pain after the first surgery and some of that returned after getting hit in that third game back.
“There's no guarantees, obviously, ever with that kind of injury,” Thibault said. “But I think everybody around it feels a lot more optimistic and, most importantly, she does.”
The Mystics have a good foundation to build off with Delle Donne, Clark, Cloud, McCall, Ariel Atkins and Sydney Wiese under contract. The biggest decision to be made, on both sides, is with restricted free agent Hines-Allen. The four-year veteran blossomed into an all-WNBA second team selection in 2020 and the 2018 second-round pick averaged 12.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 2021 after returning late from Europe then dealing with a knee injury. There’s all-star potential in the 25-year-old and she will garner attention from other teams and could carry an extensive price tag.
This will be Hines-Allen’s first foray into free agency and her stock is high.
“I have thought about it,” Hines-Allen said. “I know it’s going to be a big thing for me. It’s my first year being in this situation.
“I’ve thought about it and I’m trying not to think about it as much. Before I left the gym I was actually talking to [Cloud] about this. She’s like ‘don’t even stress about it, don’t even worry about it.’ So that’s what I’m going to do. Whatever happens, happens.”
That leaves decisions to be made on two-time WNBA Most Improved Player Leilani Mitchell, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Theresa Plaisance, Shavonte Zellous and Megan Gustafson.
The Mystics will have a lottery pick in the 2022 draft and Thibault looks at that valuable pick as the silver lining to a disastrous season. He pointed out that the last time they were in the lottery, they packaged the No. 2 pick to acquire Delle Donne in 2017. The goal is to use that “chip wisely” and with some flexibility with the salary cap, there’s an “opportunity to fix some things,” Thibault said.
“Chadwick Boseman, when he spoke at Howard’s commencement … he talked about your purpose,” Cloud said, “and the adversity and the challenges along the way are only intended to shape you for your purpose. And so I think all this adversity, weathering the storm this season has made us better for our purpose, whether that’s on the court or off the court.
“Life’s going to throw [stuff] at you, but you continue to march on, you dust yourself off and we’re strong enough to do that.”
