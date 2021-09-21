This marks more changes in player development — a continued overhaul in departments across the organization. The four moves are not related to the Nationals’ new vaccine requirement for non-playing employees, according to three people familiar with the matter. Rather, the minor league season ended Sunday for most of their affiliates, making this the expected time for staffing decisions.
Last week, the Nationals terminated the contracts of Bob Boone (vice president of player development), Brad Holman (minor league pitching coordinator) and Larry Pardo (pitching coach for the club’s Florida Complex League team), after the three of them did not comply with the vaccine mandate. Holman and Pardo then filed a complaint with the Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging that the Nationals only “pretended” to consider their requests for a religious exemption.
At a minimum, the Nationals already have five player development roles to fill heading into the offseason. Boone doesn’t have to be directly replaced, necessarily, since the 73-year-old has been with the Nationals since 2005 — longer than General Manager Mike Rizzo — and rose to senior ranks. The departures of Thurman, Shields, Rupp and Rice were first reported by The Athletic.
Even before the Nationals sold off at the trade deadline, many in the organization expressed a need for improved player development. Relatedly, multiple people have said the organization has to invest further in minor league staff and player development resources. In public remarks, Rizzo has often frame Washington’s low-ranked system with the trades he and the front office made to stay in win-now mode.
One of those was sending Lucas Giolito, Dane Dunning and Reynaldo López to the Chicago White Sox for Adam Eaton in December 2016. Another was Jesús Luzardo, Sheldon Neuse and Blake Treinen to the Oakland Athletics for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in 2017. But those deals don’t provide a full picture. Neither, it should be noted, do expert rankings.
After the top-round stars — think Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Stephen Strasburg — a lack of homegrown contributors is due to a combination of misses in the draft, missteps in player development and the aforementioned trades, among others. It is not an easy equation to nail down.
Parting with Thurman, Shields, Rupp and Rice covers a spectrum of minor league coaches. Thurman, 56, was a roving coordinator, teaching outfielders at all levels, and had experience as a major league first base coach with the Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins. He also helped out in the majors when the Nationals had a handful of staff members sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak. Shields, 57, was in his first year as a minor league manager with the Nationals after serving as a field coordinator for six seasons.
Rupp, 50, managed the Class A Potomac Nationals in 2012, then bounced between that team, the low-A Hagerstown Suns and the Senators for the next nine seasons. Rice, 57 and a former pitching coordinator for multiple organizations, joined the Nationals in 2020. In recent years, the Nationals have regularly addressed holes with internal shuffling. Now, though, their actions suggest they will look ahead by looking outside.