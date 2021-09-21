Each week during the NFL season, The Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. This week, the Buccaneers maintain their hold on the top spot. The Rams move up to No. 2. The Chiefs fall with their loss Sunday night in Baltimore, but not too far. The Ravens don’t get to pass the Chiefs, at least not yet. For now, the Chiefs still get the benefit of the doubt after two straight Super Bowl appearances and three consecutive trips to the AFC championship game. The Cardinals and Raiders ascend to the top 10. The Jaguars keep their grip on the bottom spot.