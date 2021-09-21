A perfectionist with a 38-3 loss, a puny 114 passing yards and a Week 1 league low of 229 total yards can get dangerous the next time out, even if the Lions did lead 17-14 at halftime. That score got deluged in three post-halftime Packers possessions: 87 yards in eight plays, 75 yards in 11 and 23 yards in five after a Detroit fumbled snap (a reminder there’s no fumbled snap as bleak as a Detroit fumbled snap). The first of those three alone saw Rodgers’s 50-yard monster bomb up the right side to Davante Adams that seemed to alter the game, and the 22-yard marvel of a touchdown to Robert Tonyan that seemed to scurry right into an inch of available space amid the draping coverage from linebacker Alex Anzalone.