“Every year I knew that we could be a successful team with all the talent that we had,” Glenelg senior Ava Montgomery said. “My junior year, once Coach [Vincente] D’Antuono came, I just knew that all the hard work that we were putting into practice, even outside of practice, it was just going to pay off. I could just feel it that we were just going to win.”
Glenelg is carrying that momentum into this fall. having won its first two games by a combined score of 13-0. On Tuesday night, the Gladiators will judge how they fare against the county’s best this season when they host undefeated River Hill, which owns the most Maryland championships (13).
— Kyle Melnick
Boys’ soccer
Last fall, the Episcopal boys’ soccer team was blessed with something most other programs in the area lacked: time spent together.
Episcopal, a boarding school in Alexandria, set up a bubble system for students on campus, and this allowed Coach Rick Wilcox and his team to conduct training sessions at a time when most soccer players in the area were stuck at home. But that’s all they were: training sessions.
“We had a lot of time together last year as a team,” Wilcox said. “And we had a lot of fun together and accomplished a lot of things. But it was so unusual because there were no games in sight. It was like the longest preseason ever.”
Even while training was allowed, the Maroon took plenty of caution because players knew one outbreak could take away the gift they were given. It meant intrasquad scrimmages were limited. But when they did happen, it was the closest thing to real competition players were going to get. Unsurprisingly, they were intense.
“We would build up to those moments,” Wilcox said. “And when we did scrimmage, it was a lot of fun. One game we even put on our home and away kits. That got spirited. It was great.”
Episcopal has had a spirited start to this fall season as well, taking on one of the more difficult early-season schedules in the area. Through four matches, the Maroon is 2-2.
“It’s been so nice to have something to prepare for,” Wilcox said. “But the thing about last year is that it was all about having fun and getting back to the whole reason why they love this sport. And that’s just going out to play.”
— Michael Errigo
Volleyball
In her first season as the coach at Flint Hill, former Wilson assistant and U.S. national team player Patrice Arrington could have been overwhelmed. Then, she said with a laugh, she coached her team for a week. Though the Huskies hadn’t played since 2019, she knew they had something special.
Arrington has led Flint Hill to a 6-0 start with almost no fluff on the schedule, sporting a 3-0 win over Bishop O’Connell (a team on the bubble of the Post’s preseason rankings) and a 3-1 victory over No. 2 Loudoun County just this past week.
Arrington has been impressed with her young team’s maturity and tenacity. But even with such an impressive start, she isn’t locked in on the prospects of an undefeated season.
“It’s crossed my mind, but I just try to take one game at a time,” Arrington said. “Again, I’m new to the area. I really don’t know the competition on this side.”
— Spencer Nusbaum
Field hockey
Dionna Jordan wants her team prepared for everything, even its playing surfaces. When the semifinals and finals of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament would be on AstroTurf fields, the St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes coach would take the Saints on a preseason retreat wherever the tournament was, sometimes in Virginia Beach and other times in Leesburg.
This year, the location of the tournament was announced later than usual, so Jordan’s squad went back to a familiar location, a large Airbnb in Purcellville. The Saints held long practices in the morning and and dedicated the afternoons to team-bonding activities.
Jordan left some of the bonding duties in the hands of her three senior captains, Amelia Duncan, Emily Pascal, and Ella Webb.
The trio wanted their teammates to be vulnerable enough so they could all become closer. That meant karaoke nights, cooking for each other, and laughter-filled conversations that the coaches could hear from a floor away.
“Our word is unite … and I think that the bonding has united us,” Webb said. “Because of that trip [we’ve] become closer, and it shows through how we are with each other every day.”
— Varun Shankar
Cross-country
Bethesda Chevy-Chase might not have the same depth that Richard Montgomery and other Maryland powerhouses do.
What it does have, however, is one of the fastest, and youngest, elite runners in the region: sophomore Varri Higgins. Dave Warren said he can’t remember coaching a young runner who was this talented — or one who had such a twisted idea of an “off day.”
“Say Varri has a day where she decides to take it easy and not go for a run; she isn’t just standing around,” Warren said. “The core workouts she does when she’s taking an easy day? Those would kick your and my butt.”
Higgins won the three-mile race Saturday at the Bull Run Invitational in19:40, breaking to the front of the pack early and finishing solo across the finish line.
Richard Montgomery sophomore Grace Finnegan — the fastest 3-mile cross country runner in the state — collapsed while running alongside Higgins and did not finish the race. Finnegan is feeling better now, according to Warren.
Just 10 miles away from each other, the sophomores have a chance to dominate in the area through 2023.
— Spencer Nusbaum
Tennis
The Sidwell Friends girls are trying to defend their 2019 Independent School League title this year, and Tuesday’s match against a tough Potomac School team should provide a good indication of where they stand.
“They’ve really just been taking it one match at a time and not looking too far ahead,” Sidwell Coach Logan West said. “We talked about controlling what you can control, which is the things you do off the court before the match.”
For undefeated Sidwell, Alice Xu (ranked 11th in the country for competitors under 18) and Clara Zou have been standout performers so far, in addition to Molly Evans, the defending District of Columbia State Athletic Association singles and doubles champion.
“Potomac is like our fated rivals; they used to crush us — like it didn’t used to be much of a competition,” team captain Lulu Sullivan said. “But then last year at the finals of the ISL [Independent School League], we beat them, and it was a really close match. ... And so we really want to defend our title and defend our win against them and show that it was not a one time thing but that this is going to be the new norm.”
Tuesday’s match will be the biggest test for Sidwell, as Potomac sets its sights on taking back the ISL title.
— Aaron Credeur
