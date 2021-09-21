The Ryder Cup is upon us after an extended break because of the coronavirus pandemic. Emotions tend to run high during the United States vs. Europe match-play competition, and it’s the only tournament in golf where scenes such as the one below are not only expected but encouraged.
Casual golf fans who are used to stroke play may be a little confused by match play, but we’re here to help the uninitiated get up to speed with everything you need to know about the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.
All times Eastern.
What to know
What is the Ryder Cup?
When is the Ryder Cup?
What is the Ryder Cup schedule?
How can I watch the Ryder Cup?
Where is this year’s Ryder Cup being played?
What is the Ryder Cup format?
