“Honestly, I think it’s grit and perseverance,” Xu said. “It’s definitely a lot of teamwork. We’ve all bonded so well, and we all work together very well.”
Sidwell won, 6-1, in the schools’ first meeting since the 2019 Independent School League final — a Sidwell victory that clinched its first ISL AA title since 2001. Xu was instrumental to her team’s performance Tuesday; she won, 10-1, in her No. 1 singles match against Potomac’s Lauren Foster.
But despite the win, Xu, who is ranked 11th in the nation in her age group, admitted she wasn’t in the right head space to perform at her best. After a year off the court as the 2020 season was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, getting the team on the same page again took some work. Thanks to strong leadership from the seniors, Xu said Sidwell is ready to keep adding to its 5-0 start.
“I think they do a great job of lifting up the team and keeping everyone upbeat, even if the day wasn’t as smooth as it could have gone,” Xu said. “But I think my role there is just to help them, help the team move along for smooth sailing.”
If Tuesday’s match is any indication, Sidwell will be gunning for another ISL title. Regardless of the day’s results, it’ll hardly be an easy path.
“It’ll encourage us to work harder,” said Potomac’s Foster, a junior. “We have been undefeated to this point, so I think our heads might have gotten a little big. ... But it’ll just be a source of inspiration for us to work harder.”
Sidwell took the 2019 title after years of struggling to get to the top. One reason for that success: a wave of talented young players such as Xu who are itching to lead the way as seniors next year.
Captain Lulu Sullivan said that will keep the team on track.
“We never want to give up, even if we’re down,” she said.
When Xu looks ahead to the rest of the season, she wants to build on her mental game and focus on each match until — she hopes — Sidwell ends up in the top spot again. After Tuesday’s win, she knows it will take more than a few talented players to defend their title.
It’ll take a team effort and uncommon unity — and plenty of grit, too.
“I normally don’t like to have expectations,” she said. “I think expectations are what puts pressure on people to perform. I really think it’s just about going into every match with a level head — but obviously we have hopes that we can repeat.”
More high school sports from The Post: