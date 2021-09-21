“If I’m a corner, they tell me cover-three, cover-two, cover-one or some type of zone — all right, cool; I know what to do,” said Marshall, a free agent who considers Del Rio’s defense to be among the most complicated he was part of during his seven seasons in the NFL. “At linebacker, you got to get everybody lined up, then you have to find the open gap or the two open gaps. I have to know if it’s cover-two, and I might have to two-gap it and hit the ‘A,’ then fall back to the ‘B.’ If it’s man coverage, I know I got this back out of the backfield. I think it’s pretty tough from a mental standpoint, but if you’re on your stuff, then you’ll be fine.”