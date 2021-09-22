Dominicans started playing baseball in the late 1870s, when Cubans fleeing a war of independence from Spain arrived ashore with the game they learned from American sailors and time spent in the U.S. They birthed a pro league in 1890. And when Major League Baseball reintegrated, the Dominican started exporting players to the states. Ozzie Virgil Sr. was the first Dominican major leaguer. Then came the Alou brothers and Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal in the ‘60s. The speedy five-tool all-star Cesar Cedeno arrived in the ‘70s. The American League MVP George Bell in starred in the ‘80s. The slugging Hall of Famer Sammy Sosa erupted in the ‘90s, along with Hall of Fame three-time Cy Young winner Pedro Martínez. Soon-to-be Hall of Famer Albert Pujols debuted in 2001. No foreign country has more major leaguers than the Dominican.