Kempny is expected to be a full-go for training camp. He is entering the final year of his four-year, $10 million deal. If Kempny is back up to speed, he could be an option on the left side of any defensive pairings. However, that move could likely push out top prospect Martin Fehervary — a player who Capitals management has continued to express needs a full-time NHL role — out of the lineup.