Tremaglio will join the NBPA from Deloitte, where she worked as Greater Washington managing principal for the accounting and consulting company. A graduate of Mount St. Mary’s University and the University of Maryland’s law school, Tremaglio has consulted for the NBPA for nearly a decade and participated in the WNBA’s most recent collective bargaining agreement negotiations.
“Tamika’s well-rounded experience in collective bargaining, staff management, revenue creation, wealth preservation and culture building undoubtedly will put our players in the best position to succeed,” McCollum said.
Roberts, who became the first woman to lead the union when she was elected in 2014, had announced plans to find a successor in early 2020, only to reverse course once the coronavirus pandemic hit because she felt an obligation to the players. Roberts and Paul then led the union in negotiations with the NBA to weather the pandemic with the Disney World restart in 2020 and the return to arenas for a 72-game season in 2020-21.
Under Roberts, the NBPA avoided a lockout with a successful round of collective bargaining agreement negotiations in 2016, benefited from a large rise in the salary cap because of a lucrative new media rights deal and moved past the controversies that surrounded her predecessor, Billy Hunter. The union also built a new headquarters in Manhattan, partnered with the NBA on a $300 million foundation aimed at economic development in Black communities and helped form a social justice coalition.
While Tremaglio will inherit the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic, she will be able to settle into her new job before the next round of CBA negotiations. The NBA’s current CBA runs through the 2023-24 season, although the league and the players both have the ability to opt out in June 2023. Meanwhile, the NBA’s media rights deals with ESPN, ABC and TNT expire after the 2024-25 season.
“I have spent considerable time working with [Tremaglio] over the past several years, and I know she cares deeply about the players and wants the best for them, just as I do," Roberts said. “I’m looking forward to retirement but take solace in knowing the NBPA is in extremely capable hands.”