It won’t be the first time. It certainly won’t be the last. And because it is still late September, there is no rush to consider whether an MVP has to come from a winning team (precedent says no, not always) or whether Soto will be punished for being on a club that traded eight of his buddies at the deadline (stay tuned on that one). On Tuesday, as the Washington Nationals took their first three-game series since Aug. 1, all that mattered was his latest dominant performance.