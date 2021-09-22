It is the latest injury-related setback for Tagovailoa, who suffered a significant hip injury during his final college season at Alabama. He also was plagued by ankle injuries in college. He still was taken by the Dolphins with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, four selections after Joe Burrow was taken by the Bengals and one choice ahead of Justin Herbert going to the Los Angeles Chargers. Tagovailoa is yet to demonstrate that he will be a franchise quarterback in the NFL, being replaced by veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in several games last season and now being hurt and giving way to Brissett.