Of course, that’s about four weeks too many for any die-hard to wait. The wonderful thing about the NFL is that pressure. It always seems like a potential crisis is one loss away. Just the same, a last-minute, come-from-behind victory early in the season can renew all possibilities. The Washington Football Team was seconds from a most awful 0-2 record — with both losses at home. But a New York Giants offsides penalty offered a second chance, and Dustin Hopkins redeemed himself for missing a longer field goal by nailing his attempt after the penalty. At 1-1, Washington can breathe again.